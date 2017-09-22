No backing

I refer to the article entitled ‘“For unity, I’ll meet all PN voters”’ (September 20) and on timesofmalta.com. In this article, I am erroneously described as someone who “backed Gozitan MP Chris Said for the leadership”.

I would like to clarify that I have never publicly backed Said or anyone else, for that matter. Indeed, those who are actively involved in the party structures can confirm that Said and myself have had a strained relationship for the past couple of years. However, we have always respected each other’s roles and both worked hard to ensure the best possible result for the Nationalist Party in the last general election.

At the very beginning of the campaign for party leader I had spoken to the four candidates and explained to them that I will not be backing any one of them and will refuse to attend public events organised by their respective campaign teams. I also told them that my involvement will be purely in the context of my role as president of the administrative council and casting my vote on the day like thousands of other PN members. That is exactly what I have done to date.