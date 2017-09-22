Internal battle

New Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia succeeded in duping party councillors and, later, the majority of card-carrying members with his ‘a new way’ slogan.

The majority of PN members believed that this ‘new way’ would bring success to the party since Simon Busuttil’s ‘way’ – a totally negative one towards the Labour government – had resulted in a bigger historic defeat for the PN.

Now that Delia won the PN members’ vote, he knows he has a harder task to win over the great majority of the PN’s parliamentary group. So, as soon as he won the PN members’ vote by promising a ‘new way’, he immediately changed tune and started preaching the same Busuttil’s ‘old way’, namely, “corruption” and, in the same shrill voice of his predecessor.

He hopes that, in this way, Busuttil and the rest of the Nationalist MPs who had supported Chris Said may now be convinced that Delia’s ‘new way’ was just an electoral gimmick and, hence, will give him their wholehearted support.

Unfortunately, the kind of political ‘battle’ we all witnessed during the PN’s leadership contest never ends amicably. The battle will continue, even if not publicly.

It has already become quite obvious that, to get some semblance of support from the PN’s parliamentary group, Delia must toe Busuttil’s line, which, as we know, led the PN to an ignominious defeat on June 3. Delia is heading in the same direction.