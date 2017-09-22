BA and the DAB ad

I refer to the letter ‘Advertising on air’ by Mario Axiak, head of communications and research at the Broadcasting Authority (September 16).

This was intended as a reply to my letter “Sleeping on the job” (September 7), where I complained that an advert for DAB on various radio stations was denigrating the analogue variety, in breach of advertising regulations.

Axiak contends that “the Broadcasting Authority had already acknowledged and replied to his [my] e-mail, informing him that the issue raised in his complaint does not fall under its remit”.

True, they did write informing me of this.

What Axiak did not say was that this e-mail from the BA was dated September 5. This was four days after I sent my e-mail to the Times of Malta.

What neither Axiak nor I knew at the time was that this e-mail, the second from the BA, was directed to my junk folder, completely bypassing my Inbox.

I am sending a copy of this e-mail to both this paper’s editor and to Axiak. It clearly indicates that my e-mail account had identified this second e-mail as spam.

The first e-mail had landed in my Inbox because the BA used different e-mail sender addresses in both communications.

I was angry at the fact that the advert has been around for months, apparently unbeknown to those who should know.

Axiak also laments that I gave no indication as to what radio stations the DAB advert has been doing the rounds on, nor the times. It has been on air for months on PBS during Familja Waħda, immediately following the 10am news round-up, day in day out.

Axiak says this falls under the remit of the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority. How’s this for irony? Every two weeks, for the past months the advert was screened, an MCCAA representative was guest of the programme Familja Waħda. Her slot was interrupted by the 10am round-up, then resuming after the ads.