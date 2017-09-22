Advert
Friday, September 22, 2017, 06:01 by John Guillaumier, St Julian’s

Atatürk’s coup

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing a press conference at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul. Photo: Osman Orsal/Reuters

If Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, were still alive and had to witness Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s gradual undermining of the secular state that he had founded, he himself would lead a coup against Erdogan.

