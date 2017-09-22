Hibs back to winning ways

Hibs wingback Clayton Failla hits a cross despite the challenge of Ekani Rodriguez. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

HIBERNIANS 3

Failla 23 pen.; Sahanek 76; Vella 87

MOSTA 0

Hibernians earned a hard-fought victory over a stubborn Mosta side to bounce back from last week’s shock 3-2 defeat to Gzira United.

Mosta’s trouble to cope with the slick movement of the in-form Jorge Elias were evident on 23 minutes when Ivan Maric’s late charge sent the Brazilian sprawling inside the penalty area. Failla took responsibility for the penalty kick and sent Andreas Vella the wrong way to put the Paolites ahead.

Mosta came close to level matters past the half hour mark when Zarate Bilbao picked out Leonardo Henrique who headed into Andrew Hogg’s hands.

Danger loomed for Hibs on 69 minutes when Henrique darted on the right and supplied a dangerous cross towards Zarate Bilbao who sprinted into the box, slipped past his marker but his effort was cleared into a corner.

Veronese dragged in a dangerous cross from and Tyrone Farrugia’s glancing header looked destined to sail into top corner but Hogg jumped to right to touch the ball away.

Mosta were now threatening to draw level but their momentum was jolted when Farrugia sent Jorge Elias crashing to end Hibs’ first serious venture towards the Mosta penalty area in the second half.

The ensuing free- kick by Marco Sahanek took a deflection, wrong-footing the Mosta custodian in the process to double the champions’ lead.

This goal looked to knock Mosta off the rails as they conceded a third three minutes from time. On a substitute Dunstan Vella, scored a brilliant individual goal after a mazy solo run, leaving three defenders in his wake before rounding the onrushing Vella.

Mosta’s misery was compounded one minute from time when Farrugia was expelled after receiving a second caution for impeding Elias from advancing.