The creative art of fashion

Fashion is a billion dollar industry, that is indisputable. What many people forget though, amidst all the retail frenzy is that fashion is also an art. It is creative art in its most cultural form and every season at fashion week most designers remind us of this very simple fact.

Phoebe English is one of London’s most creative designers. Her presentations and clothes always tell a story.

Famed for her multi texture, multi-layered work, her pieces are anything but simple. I spent some time backstage speaking to the MAC cosmetics makeup artist - the beauty look was based around the colour grey, not because grey was the main colour within the collection but because it blended well into the monochrome palette without detracting attention away from the clothes. The look was kept light and airy, no heavy makeup, this was done purposely to match Phoebe’s multi-layered but light approach in her collection.

For this season, Phoebe collaborated with puppet master Judith Hope harking back to the traditional process Parisian couturiers used - beginning by producing their working toiles in quarter scale. The presentation had that eerie feeling of expression, so much meaning and emotion triggering whilst viewing it.

Sadie Williams’s SS18 collection (above) was inspired by The Kindred of the Kibbo Kift, an organisation that existed in the 1920s in England that aimed to bring world peace, she experienced a feeling of kinship towards their energetic,“futuristic ceremonial garb”.

The pieces feature glistening folkloric symbols, organic motifs and muted hand-dyed hues with a blocky boldness and a punch of colour.

Roberta Einer’s collection felt right on cue to the current fashion pulse. Her SS18 woman is the coolest chick in town.

Slogans, lots of pink, sequins, bomber jackets, sassy short skirts, wide leg palazzo trousers - all make an appearance.

The pieces are flowy and unrestricted, the models seemed relaxed and at ease wearing these clothes. The feeling is of glamour and luxury but with a modern, young vibe, nothing feels old or outdated.

What is an especially interesting feature is her use of embroidery layered over sequins.

