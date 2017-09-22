Gilbert and Sullivan at the Salesians

A British production of Patience. Photo: Richard Hubert Smith

The Manoel Theatre, in collaboration with the Valletta 2018 Foundation, present Teatru Manoel Youth Opera in Gilbert and Sullivan's comic operetta Patience at the Salesians Theatre, Sliema on September 30 and October 1 at 8.30pm.



Patience is the gleaming jewel in Gilbert and Sullivan’s vast and incomparable operatic output. One of the funniest and most brilliant pieces of musical theatre ever written, Patience shimmers with all the ebullient wit of Gilbert’s dazzling comic intellect, and all the elegance and humour of Sullivan’s remarkable musical genius.



Taking as its subject the overblown affectations of the late 19th century aesthetes, the operetta gleefully dismantles all the pretensions that inspire ideological movements – an approach still relevant a hundred and 50 years on.

Because of its profoundly penetrating wit, Patience remains an evergreen burlesque of all the ludicrous mores, fashions, manners, and pretensions that humans cleave to in the endless attempt to seem fascinating to their fellow-men.

Filled with blindingly acerbic wit, and gorgeous music, Patience is a deeply affectionate lampoon of all that makes us what we are, exposing with gleeful delight the multifarious masks we adopt, and the myriad postures we strike, in our unending attempt to be what we wish we were.



Patience is directed by Tama Matheson with a set design by Chris Hone and costumes by Maria Muscat. Tickets are available online.



ww.ticketline.com.mt