Architectural Heritage Awards launched

The Cittadella Visitor Experience was awarded The Prix d'Honneur during the last awards.

The XIII Din l-Art Ħelwa Architectural Heritage Award Scheme for 2017 is now open for entries. The Award Scheme is an initiative set up by the organisation to encourage architectural excellence in a Maltese context, the rehabilitation and reuse of old buildings, and the recognition of the dedicated work of those active in the field of restoration. The scheme is carried out with the support of the Kamra tal-Periti.

Eligible projects include the restoration or conservation of buildings, the adaptation of buildings to new uses, building additions or alterations, or new building projects in conservation areas.

The projects can relate either to a single building, a complex of buildings, or to a historic urban environment or townscape.

The project will be judged on the quality of the work executed, its historic, cultural, educational and social relevance, the preliminary research conducted and the aesthetic and visual merit

The project will be judged on the quality of the work executed, its historic, cultural, educational and social relevance, the preliminary research conducted and the aesthetic and visual merit. The project may be on a scale ranging from small to large, and should display a standard of work which would be outstanding in a Maltese context.



Submissions for the XIII Din l-Art Ħelwa Architectural Heritage Award Scheme should be for projects completed in the last year up to August 31, 2016. Submissions must be received at Din l-Art Ħelwa, 133 Melita Street, Valletta by October 31. More information about the Award Application and Registration forms are available from the Kamra tal-Periti, or from the Din l-Art Ħelwa office. For further information please call 21 220358/21 225952 or email [email protected]