Friday, September 22, 2017, 12:00

Watch: When the body changes the mind (ARTE)

Sometimes, mental illness is down to physical causes

 

Doctors are starting to find physical causes for mental illnesses. And when those physical causes are missed, misdiagnosis happens. The patient ends up on the psych ward instead of getting the root cause of the symptoms treated.

