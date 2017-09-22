Watch: When the body changes the mind (ARTE)
Sometimes, mental illness is down to physical causes
Doctors are starting to find physical causes for mental illnesses. And when those physical causes are missed, misdiagnosis happens. The patient ends up on the psych ward instead of getting the root cause of the symptoms treated.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.