More chaos within France's far-right party

Four months after a decisive election defeat and France's National Front is in further chaos.

Its far right leader, Marine Le Pen, watching her second-in-command resign and bash her in the national media - possibly opening the way for a split in the party and a rebranding for the controversial group.

Le Pen and her deputy Florian Philippot have fallen out over their stances on France's relationship with the European Union.

For years Le Pen's defended Philippot's anti-euro and protectionist line against critics within the party,

But recently she's distanced herself from his view, focusing instead on the party's anti-immigration roots.

"Clearly if in the future my party doesn't believe in national independence, if it isn't patriotic, then clearly there's no place for me there because I do believe in national independence," Philippot said.

The hardline stance against the EU, where France is one of the biggest players, is believed to be one of the policies that hurt the National Front the most in the last election.

The party has given itself until March to rebrand in preparation for the next presidential race in 2022.