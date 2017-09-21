Pharmacies open today

Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

Lister Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627);

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Ġanni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Pharmaland Dispensers, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 6547);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);

Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

Gudja Pharmacy, 9, St Cyrus Street, Gudja (2169 6422);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Make Over Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available today outside the Radio 101 headquarters, Pietà, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.