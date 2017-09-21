Peter Powers live
Eden Cinemas is broadcasting a live performance by British hypnotist Peter Powers tomorrow and on Saturday.
He has been described as “the Ali G of stage hypnosis” by The Sun and “the UK’s naughtiest hypnothist” by The Express.
Powers is the star of four successful TV series – The Power of One, Celebrity Superpowers, Street Hypnotist and Peter Powers’ Payback – which are known for keeping the audience spellbound and in fits with laughter.
The performance will be broadcast tomorrow and on Saturday at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s at 8.30pm. Tickets are available at www.edencinemas.com.mt. The show contains adult content.
