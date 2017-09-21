Advert
Thursday, September 21, 2017, 06:07

Peter Powers live

Peter Powers claims to hold the world record of being the fastest hypnotist, as well as inducing the longest hypnotic sleep documented.Peter Powers claims to hold the world record of being the fastest hypnotist, as well as inducing the longest hypnotic sleep documented.

Eden Cinemas is broadcasting a live performance by British hypnotist Peter Powers tomorrow and on Saturday.

He has been described as “the Ali G of stage hypnosis” by The Sun and “the UK’s naughtiest hypnothist” by The Express.

Powers is the star of four successful TV series – The Power of One, Celebrity Superpowers, Street Hypnotist and Peter Powers’ Payback – which are known for keeping the audience spellbound and in fits with laughter.

The performance will be broadcast tomorrow and on Saturday at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s at 8.30pm. Tickets are available at www.edencinemas.com.mt. The show contains adult content.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Autumn equinox at Mnajdra Temples

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Roman night

  5. Photography competition

  6. Interrupted communication

  7. Philatelic exhibition in Żejtun

  8. Bohemian market

  9. A tale of immigration

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed