Independence Day celebrations

The Independence memorial in Floriana.

Various national events are being organised by the National Festivities Committee and other entities to mark the anniversary of Malta’s political independence from Britain on September 21, 1964.

A pontifical High Mass will be held at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta at 10am, before which there will be a Guard of Honour.

This will be followed by a ceremony at the Independence memorial, where President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Acting Prime Minister Chris Fearne and the leader of the Opposition will place bouquets of flowers. The national salutation will be given. The ceremony begins at around 11.10am.

Due to this event, between 10.45 am and 12.30pm, public transport towards Valletta will pass through St Anne Street and the public will have to disembark from buses in this street instead of Sarria Street. The Valletta bus terminus will keep operating as usual.

In the evening, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will give a concert in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace, Valletta, at 7.30pm. This concert will be transmitted on TVM 2.