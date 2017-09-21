Advert
Thursday, September 21, 2017, 06:29

Independence Day celebrations

The Independence memorial in Floriana.

The Independence memorial in Floriana.

Various national events are being organised by the National Festivities Committee and other entities to mark the anniversary of Malta’s political independence from Britain on September 21, 1964.

A pontifical High Mass will be held at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta at 10am, before which there will be a Guard of Honour.

This will be followed by a ceremony at the Independence memorial, where President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Acting Prime Minister Chris Fearne and the leader of the Opposition will place bouquets of flowers. The national salutation will be given. The ceremony begins at around 11.10am.

Due to this event, between 10.45 am and 12.30pm, public transport towards Valletta will pass through St Anne Street and the public will have to disembark from buses in this street instead of Sarria Street. The Valletta bus terminus will keep operating as usual.

In the evening, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will give a concert in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace, Valletta, at 7.30pm. This concert will be transmitted on TVM 2.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Photography competition

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Philatelic exhibition in Żejtun

  5. Bohemian market

  6. Independence Day celebrations

  7. A tale of immigration

  8. Metal music in Malta

  9. Pharmacies open today

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed