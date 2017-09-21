Children’s art in aid of St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral

Entries for a children’s art competition in aid of the St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral Save Valletta’s Skyline Restoration Appeal will be received until October 13.

All the drawings and paintings of Valletta’s skyline or any building in Valletta will be published in a book and the best entrants and runners-up will be awarded by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at San Anton Palace.

The pictures must be handed in at one’s school or by sending the entry form with a €5 entry fee to: Save Valletta’s Skyline Children’s Art Competition, The House Shop, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex.