Children’s art in aid of St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral
Entries for a children’s art competition in aid of the St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral Save Valletta’s Skyline Restoration Appeal will be received until October 13.
All the drawings and paintings of Valletta’s skyline or any building in Valletta will be published in a book and the best entrants and runners-up will be awarded by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at San Anton Palace.
The pictures must be handed in at one’s school or by sending the entry form with a €5 entry fee to: Save Valletta’s Skyline Children’s Art Competition, The House Shop, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.