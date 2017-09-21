Announcements

BUGEJA. On September 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS of Rabat, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Carmen and her husband Charlie Bartolo, Lily and her husband Anthony Fenech, Josette and her husband Godwin Mercieca Grech, his grandchildren Louise, Roberta, Francesca, Jessica, Giliane, Emmeline, Antonienne, and Jeanelle, his great-grandchildren Samuel Louie and Lucie, Doris, widow of his brother Paul, in-laws and their relatives, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 23 at 8am for St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – CALCIDON. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, deeply missed on the second anniversary of his death. His wife, children and grandchildren. A Mass for his repose will be said today at 6.30pm at St Francis of Assisi church, Birkirkara.

GRECH – DAVID. In loving memory of a wonderful son who died tragically on September 21, 1991. Never forgotten and greatly missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mama and Chris.

GRECH – DAVID. 26 years have passed since you left us, dear David, but you are still in our hearts. We all miss you so much. Auntie Joan and the cousins.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my dear father ALFRED, today his anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Tania, Peter Paul Portelli and family.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of my mother RITA on her anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Peter Paul Portelli, Tania and family.

SCICLUNA. Loving and treasured memories of JOSEPH P., today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Sylvia, his sons Christopher and Mariella and Patrick and Monica and grandchildren Simon, Daniel, Brian, Andrew and Naomi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.