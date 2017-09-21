Don’t underestimate the PN - Desmond Zammit Marmarà

It is certainly true that in the last few months the situation within the Nationalist Party can only be described as a complete shambles. I have never known the PN to be so weak and divided. The spectacle of having different elements within the PN firing broadsides at each other was really unedifying, to say the least. However, it would be a big blunder by the Labour Party to dismiss the Nationalists as already being down and out in the political arena.

The PN has been through hard times in the past and it has always managed to rise up and become a potent force once again. In 1942, with the deportation of Enrico Mizzi and the death of Ugo Mifsud, many thought that the PN was finished.

So unpopular were the Nationalists with the British colonial administration that it is said people were afraid to walk alongside George Borg Olivier in Valletta, for fear of incurring the displeasure of the colonial masters. The negative situation for the PN was exacerbated by the Labour landslide victory of 1947.

Yet incredibly, partly thanks to the Lab-our split in 1949, by 1950 the Nationalists were back in government. In 1976, they got a hammering at the general election. It was a second consecutive electoral defeat. By 1981, under a new leader, they got the majority of votes and were only denied government because of a “perverse result”. By 1987, they were back in power.

Again, serious mistakes by the Labour government in office paved the way for a PN victory. Finally, in 1996, after Alfred Sant’s electoral victory at the helm of Labour, it seemed that Malta was destined for a long period of Labour administration. However, dissent within Labour itself and clever manipulation of the situation by the Nationalists saw the PN in power in 1998.

That is why we Labourites have to be very careful not to take things for granted and slacken our political efforts. Five years is an eternity in politics, and the PN, led by Adrian Delia, could prove to be quite a handful at the next election. I stress this point because I have already noted some negative points within the Labour Party, which could be worrying.

For instance, many Labourites are already dismissing elections in the near future as a foregone conclusion, i.e., an easy win for Labour. While I agree that it would be very difficult, almost impossible, for the PN to recover by 2019 when the European Parliament and local council elections will be held, the general election five years from now is a different kettle of fish.

I have the feeling that Delia, with his fresh approach to politics and his iron determination and persistence, will succeed in revamping the PN.

As a convinced Labourite, I console myself with the fact that he is facing probably the greatest political strategist in Maltese history, Joseph Muscat. Remember that Muscat’s electoral successes owe much to the fact that he has always been totally pragmatic and never regarded himself as invincible.

Arrogance has never been part of his approach to contesting elections. He never takes anything for granted.

Still, Labour has to be careful that others within its fold do not to fall into the trap of overconfidence and ridiculing the Opposition. For instance, government spokesmen and those connected with the government should always remember that theirs is a public post of heavy responsibility and, as such, they should be very discreet in their public comments.

Ridiculing or denigrating members of the Opposition is simply not on. In their position, prudence and reticence should be the order of the day.

I say this because I have absolute confidence in the Labour government and sincerely believe that it is the only key to progress and prosperity.

Negativity in any form is alien to Labour today, and that is how it should remain. Let us always be positive and celebrate the good points of Maltese politics.

Finally, I hope that national reconciliation will soon become a reality. We all have different political opinions but we are all Maltese, so while agreeing that it is perfectly acceptable to disagree in a democracy, let us always do so with dignity and respect towards our political adversaries.

We all agree that politics is public service, so all political activists should work to serve our country and its citizens to create a better future for the younger generations of today and those of tomorrow. Serving the white and red flag should always be considered an honour and a privilege.

Desmond Zammit Marmarà is a Balzan Labour councillor.