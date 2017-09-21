Today's front pages

Good morning. Happy Independence Day.

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta leads with yesterday's PN meeting on the Granaries, quoting PN leader Adrian Delia as saying he is not afraid of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The Malta Independent says pilots see Air Malta's latest pay offer as unsatisfactory. It also says that Adrian Delia still has to meet outgoing PD leader Marlene Farrugia. He said he wants to show her who he really is.

In-Nazzjon, in a quote from Dr Delia's speech at the PN meeting, says the PN is united to serve the people.

l-orizzont says Starr, a global insurance company, has confirmed it will base its EU operations in Malta.