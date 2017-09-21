Advert
Thursday, September 21, 2017, 06:51

Today's front pages

The top stories in Malta's newspapers today

Good morning. Happy Independence Day.

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta leads with yesterday's PN meeting on the Granaries, quoting PN leader Adrian Delia as saying he is not afraid of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. 

The Malta Independent says pilots see Air Malta's latest pay offer as unsatisfactory. It also says that Adrian Delia still has to meet outgoing PD leader Marlene Farrugia. He said he wants to show her who he really is. 

In-Nazzjon, in a quote from Dr Delia's speech at the PN meeting, says the PN is united to serve the people.

l-orizzont says Starr, a global insurance company, has confirmed it will base its EU operations in Malta.  

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sliema roof caves in after crane drops...

  2. Air Malta introduces cheap fares, hives...

  3. Leaving car window open among most...

  4. Complex casual election route looks...

  5. Marlene Farrugia: The PN has sunk deeper...

  6. Delia’s obstacle course to make it to...

  7. ‘Election campaign begins on January 1’...

  8. Man charged with raping girl who sought...

  9. Over 400 witnesses in court for one case

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed