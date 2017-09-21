Students with leaning difficulties enrol at University

10 students have enrolled at University after a change in admission regulations for those with learning difficulties. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Ten students with learning difficulties have enrolled at University this year after a change in admission regulations for those not in possession of compulsory subjects came into force.

This newspaper is informed that while the final number is yet to be determined, as not all exam results have yet been published, the number of students has not yet exceeded 10.

Speaking to this newspaper, pro-rector Carmen Sammut confirmed that the number had yet to be finalised, adding the University did not have any specific number of students in mind as this was the first year the measure was being introduced. “Even if the measure helps just a handful of students pursue tertiary education, that is already a step forward,” Dr Sammut, who serves as student affairs pro-rector, said.

The University general entry requirements are the matriculation certificate, obtained after attending sixth form, and passes at grade 5 or better in the Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) examinations in six subjects which must include the English language, Maltese, mathematics and one of the sciences: biology, chemistry or physics.

The matriculation certificate consists of six subjects and is awarded if students acquire 44 points or more, and obtain passes in a language, a humanistic and a science subject as well as in Systems of Knowledge.

According to Dr Sammut, while students with autism also have the opportunity to enrol, no students with the condition have yet signed up this year, with students who applied suffering from dyscalculia.

Students with this condition cannot process mathematical calculations and often fail to obtain a pass in mathematics.

The pro-rector also pointed out that each student’s options were evaluated on a case-by-case basis, with the needs of the different individuals being kept in mind, adding that different students opted for different courses.

“This is not something that is the same for everyone and so we wanted to ensure that the needs of the different students were addressed.

“We even held individual meetings and if we saw the need to ask a particular student to re-evaluate their options we did, to make sure that they would be best equipped to handle the course,” Dr Sammut said.