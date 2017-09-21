Advert
Thursday, September 21, 2017, 11:35

Seven months jail for stealing an iPhone 7

Recidivist pickpocket lands behind bars

A pickpocket was sentenced to seven months behind bars this morning, after he was caught nabbing an iPhone7.

Vasile Dumitru, 47, a Romanian, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing the iPhone7 smartphone on Wednesday September 13, in Valletta.

He stole the smartphone from Susa Anne Hannay, a British expat.

Police inspector Lara Butters agreed to drop the second charge of being in possession of stolen items once Mr Dumitru plead guilty to theft. The second charge, she said, had only been put as an alternative to the first.

Presiding magistrate Ian Farrugia noted that Mr Dumitru was a recidivist.

