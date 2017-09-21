Advert
Thursday, September 21, 2017, 17:25

Muscat's Trump card

Photo: White House

Photo: White House

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Mrs Michelle Muscat posed for an official White House photo with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania during a visit in New York.

Dr Muscat is in New York for the UN’s General Assembly.

