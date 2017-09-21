Motorcyclist injured in crash at l-Aħrax
An Italian motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at l-Aħrax near Mellieħa late yesterday. The police said the accident happened shortly before 9pm.
The Italian man, 36, who lives in Rabat, was driving a Piaggio Runner that was involved in a collision with a Kia Sportage driven by a 65-year-old man from Mellieha.
The Italian is being treated in hospital.
A magisterial inquiry has been appointed whilst police investigations are still ongoing.
