Advert
Thursday, September 21, 2017, 08:56

Limited access to Valletta tomorrow... except for government vehicles

Cars will only be allowed in with three people on board

Parking in Valletta should be a lot easier tomorrow, provided three people are riding in your car.

Valletta local council will be limiting access into the city to cars with a driver and two passengers.

The measure is aimed at promoting car-pooling, since the theme of this year's European Mobility Week is Sharing Gets You Further.

READ; Valletta workers steer clear of public transport

But the leading by example apparently does not apply to government entities since they have been exempted from the measure.

Valletta residents are also exempt.

European Mobility Week is being held throughout this week. Għarb, one of the smallest villages in Malta and Gozo, not known for traffic congestion, will hold a car-free day tomorrow.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sliema roof caves in after crane drops...

  2. Leaving car window open among most...

  3. Marlene Farrugia: The PN has sunk deeper...

  4. Complex casual election route looks...

  5. ‘Election campaign begins on January 1’...

  6. Man charged with raping girl who sought...

  7. Over 400 witnesses in court for one case

  8. Stolen church items found after tip-off...

  9. Do the Maltese have a problem with...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed