Limited access to Valletta tomorrow... except for government vehicles

Parking in Valletta should be a lot easier tomorrow, provided three people are riding in your car.

Valletta local council will be limiting access into the city to cars with a driver and two passengers.

The measure is aimed at promoting car-pooling, since the theme of this year's European Mobility Week is Sharing Gets You Further.

But the leading by example apparently does not apply to government entities since they have been exempted from the measure.

Valletta residents are also exempt.

European Mobility Week is being held throughout this week. Għarb, one of the smallest villages in Malta and Gozo, not known for traffic congestion, will hold a car-free day tomorrow.