Graffiti artist paints himself into a spot

A graffiti artist who tried his hand on a Qawra shopwindow was told by a magistrate this morning to express himself in an acceptable manner.

Razvan Claudiu Mican, 26, of Romania, was given an nine-month prison sentence suspend for 18 months by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, after he pleaded guilty to vandalising third party property.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Nicholas Vella said Mr Mican had been reported to the police while drawing graffiti on a shop window in Qawra yesterday evening.

On searching his person, officers also discovered that he was in possession of two joints of cannabis.

During sentencing, Magistrate Farrugia told the young Romanian that he hoped he would not repeat this behaviour.

“If this is acceptable in your country, it thankfully is not here in Malta. Furthermore, it is illegal,” he said.

The magistrate when on to say that if the young man felt compelled to express himself artistically, he should find acceptable means to do so.