'Are we creating an oligarchy of the super-rich at the expense of the workers?' - Archbishop

Archbishop Charles Scicluna made a plea for fair distribution of wealth in his Independence Day homily this morning.

"As we thrive to attract the rich and the mighty of this world to invest here and work among us, let us also try to ensure that our families are not edged out of the decent standard of living most of them still enjoy," he said during pontifical Mass at St John's Co-Cathedral.

Attending the Mass were Acting President Dolores Christina, Acting Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil. Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia sat with the congregation and was greeted by the archbishop as he entered the cathedral.

Mgr Scicluna said those who have authority in the State must exercise it in a way which is not only morally irreproachable but also best calculated to ensure or promote the State's welfare.

The attainment of the common good is the sole reason for the existence of civil authorities, he said. And it is in the nature of the common good that every single citizen has the right to share in it – although in different ways, depending on his tasks, merits and circumstances.



He said there was a need to promote and ensure an equitable distribution of the wealth generated in society.

Quoting Pope John XXIII , Mgr Scicluna said the worker is entitled to a wage determined in accordance with the precepts of justice.

“We should ask ourselves whether the wealth being generated in our society is creating new forms of economic disparity, whether it is creating an oligarchy of the super-rich while reducing our workers to situations where they cannot even afford the monthly rent for a decent home, where the savage laws of demand and supply are reducing many people to situations without hope and without a secure future.

“It is the role of government to ensure that Maltese citizens continue to enjoy a dignified standard of living in their own homeland. This includes the ability of low-income families, young couples who are in the process of setting up their family, and pensioners, to be able to enjoy proper housing and proper nutrition, good education and health services.

“As we thrive to attract the rich and the mighty of this world to invest here and work among us, let us also try to ensure that our families are not edged out of the decent standard of living most of them still enjoy. We are blessed by a strong welfare policy which needs to be sustained and promoted. However the political community must not focus only on economic growth as the sole means of advancing the common good,” he stressed.

Read an official English translation of the homily on the PDF below.