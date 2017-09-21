Advert
Thursday, September 21, 2017, 16:43

300 take part in national bike ride

Some 300 cyclists today participated in the National Bike Ride cycling from Floriana to Mosta and back.

The run started from in front of the Ministry for Transport in Floriana and took the participants to Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Attard, Mosta, Birkirkara and Msida.

The ride was one of the activities held to mark the European Mobility Week. The theme for this year’s edition is “Sharing gets you further.

The Malta National Electromobility Platform within Transport Malta organised the Bike Ride with the help of the police, Transport Malta enforcement officers and St John’s Ambulance.

