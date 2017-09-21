300 take part in national bike ride
Some 300 cyclists today participated in the National Bike Ride cycling from Floriana to Mosta and back.
The run started from in front of the Ministry for Transport in Floriana and took the participants to Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Attard, Mosta, Birkirkara and Msida.
The ride was one of the activities held to mark the European Mobility Week. The theme for this year’s edition is “Sharing gets you further.
The Malta National Electromobility Platform within Transport Malta organised the Bike Ride with the help of the police, Transport Malta enforcement officers and St John’s Ambulance.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.