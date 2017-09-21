Advert
Thursday, September 21, 2017, 06:13 by Clive Gerada, Mosta

Well said

I enjoyed the excellent article by Tony Trevisan ‘The liberal socialist doctrine’ (September 4). If only more Europeans had the honesty and guts to speak out against the EU’s warped, self-destructive and hypocritical sense of values in the same way he has so bravely done.

Well done.

