Well said
I enjoyed the excellent article by Tony Trevisan ‘The liberal socialist doctrine’ (September 4). If only more Europeans had the honesty and guts to speak out against the EU’s warped, self-destructive and hypocritical sense of values in the same way he has so bravely done.
Well done.
