The use of petards
During the feast of the Nativity of Our Lady in Naxxar I asked many locals why the use of petards are so relevant.
“It’s tradition,” most of them told me, though I was given no definitive answer.
Can anybody explain why?
The dictionary defines tradition as: “A noun. The handing down of statements, beliefs, legends, customs, information etc., from generation to generation, especially by word of mouth or practice.”
Seems to fit the bill. But why and when did this practice start?
