Mind-boggling
I suggest Simon Busuttil’s name be inserted in The Guinness Book of Records.
He must be the only leader of a political party and Opposition who, after leading his party to a second, even bigger, electoral trashing than the previous one, instead of apologising to the party’s supporters boasted that he had achieved a “moral victory”.
The mind boggles.
