Deadly roads

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Only a few days to go and the new scholastic year begins. Unless I have missed something, nothing has been mentioned about the safety measures to be used on the fatal Mġarr Road.

This is a great pity when one knows that some individuals, powerful enough to just flick a finger and give orders, are reading these letters and have their own children/grandchildren using this road twice a day.

Why is everyone concerned being so passive? At the same time, considering how long these things take to be discussed and solved, I suggest to the authorities concernedto consider having speed cameras on the newly-opened Regional Road.

This will definitely save many, many lives too.