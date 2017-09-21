LA Galaxy left seeing stars by conference newbies Atlanta

Montreal Impact midfielder Marco Donadel (33) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC.

LA Galaxy were left red faced after suffering a 4-0 defeat by conference infants Atlanta United.

The Georgia side fired in three goals in just seven minutes during a brilliant first-half display against David Beckham's former club.

Yamil Asad put away two and was instrumental in goals by midfielder Miguel Almiron and striker Josef Martinez, who scored his 17th of the season.

On loan from Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield, Asad scored Atlanta's first goal as a Major League Soccer side against the New York Bulls in March, one of the side's first games in the Eastern Conference.

According to reports, United bosses have considered exercising the USD2million (£1.4million) buyout clause in the 23-year-old's contract.

Galaxy had to play most of the game a man down after defensive midfielder Jermaine Jones was sent off in the 39th minute for kicking out at Atlanta winger Hector Villalba.

The numbers were evened up in the 82nd minute when Brandon Vazquez was dismissed.

There was more drama in Toronto, where the hosts' 11-game unbeaten streak came to an end in a 5-3 defeat to Montreal Impact.

Montreal had entered the game having lost their last four games, but netted three times in the first 24 minutes.

By the final whistle Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel had scored two apiece, along with a 12th-minute stunner by Marco Donadel.

Toronto had to make do with an own-goal by Deian Boldor and a late double by Tosaint Ricketts.