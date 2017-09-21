Atletico Madrid agree deal to sign Diego Costa from Chelsea

Diego Costa set to leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid have agreed terms with Chelsea to re-sign former striker Diego Costa from the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old Brazil-born Spain international joined the Blues from Atletico in July 2014, scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances.

A Chelsea statement read: "Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa.

"The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical."

Costa won two Premier League titles in his three seasons at Stamford Bridge, but admitted to pandering for a return to Atletico as early as his first season in England.

And after months of acrimony, claim and counter claim, Costa has been granted his wish after the Blues and Atletico agreed a fee reported to be in the region of £58million.

Chelsea play at Atletico next Wednesday in Champions League Group C and all parties will be relieved the matter has been resolved.