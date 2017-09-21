Tragic opera returns after 29-year absence

Left to right: Festival Mediterranea artistic director Joseph Vella, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, BOV CEO Mario Mallia and festival chairman Michael Formosa.

Tragic opera Lucia di Lammermoor by Gaetano Donizetti will be returning to the Teatru Astra in Gozo after a 29-year absence as part of the 16th edition of Festival Mediterranea.

Details were announced during a news conference at the Bank of Valletta centre in Santa Venera, which is supporting the event.

Organised by the Soċjetà Filarmonika La Stella, this year’s edition will also coincide with the 50th anniversary of the inauguration of the Teatru Astra, which opened its doors in 1968.

Festival chairman Michael Formosa said the event had made a significant contribution to the development of the arts in Malta and had served as a platform for a number of artists, including tenor Joseph Calleja.

The major events planned for next year include an exhibition showcasing the theatre’s history, the musical Jesus Christ Superstar in March, the 5th special edition of RockAstra, Giacomo Puccini’s opera Manon Lescaut in October and a grand concert by the La Stella Band in November.

The opera Lucia di Lammermoor will feature in a double representation on October 26 and 28 at 7.30pm. The mise en scène will be created by Enrico Stinchelli, specifically for the Astra boards.

The Malta Philharmonic Orch-estra and Teatru Astra Opera Chorus coached by Maria Frendo will play under the direction of Joseph Vella, resident conductor at the Astra theatre.

Besides a line-up of internationally acclaimed singers, namely Giulio Pelligra, Serenad Uyar, Boris Pinkhasovich and Dario Russo, Astra will also be offering a platform to local stars Cliff Zammit Stevens and Marvic Monreal.

The Astra will be renewing its collaboration with Manoel Theatre in the organisation of an opera workshop on October 13. The event will be free of charge.

Patrons who visit Gozo during the opera weekend will also have the opportunity to attend free events, such as a clarinet, euphonium and trumpet recital at the Kempinski San Lawrenz Hotel on October 27.

There will also be a talk on the opera by Dr Abraham Borg at Vini e Capricci on October 28.