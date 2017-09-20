Mexico City earthquake death toll rises to 248

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

At least 248 people are dead after a powerful earthquake struck central Mexico, toppling buildings in the heavily populated capital. Jane Lanhee Lee reports.

The Mexico City mayor said 44 buildings were severely damaged or destroyed in the heavily populated capital.

The walls of some building sheered off, others just collapsed. Among them were apartment blocks, a school, a factory and a supermarket.

Hundreds of volunteers and rescue workers dug through the rubble with picks, shovels and their bare hands.

It was the second big quake to hit Mexico this month, striking only hours after many people around the country participated in earthquake drills on the anniversary of the devastating quake that killed thousands in Mexico City in 1985.

The powerful 8.1 quake from earlier this month - the strongest to hit the country in 8 decades - left nearly 100 people dead.

In the US, President Donald Trump who's had a very contentious relationship with Mexico, saying on Twitter "God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you."