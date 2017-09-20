Photography competition

Wrapped in Silk by Johann Debono.

The Malta Photographic Society is organising its 52nd National Photographic Annual Competition and Exhibition.

The competition features five sections which include colour and monochrome prints, digital images and a special themed section on Valletta.

Participation is open to all Maltese residents. Entries will be received at the premises of the Malta Photographic Society in Old Bakery Street, Valletta, on Saturday, September 23, from 9am to 2pm and judging will be held on October 21 and 22.

An exhibition will subsequently be held at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, from December 8.

Applications and rules may be downloaded from www.maltaphotographicsociety.org. Any queries should be addressed to [email protected].