Philatelic exhibition in Żejtun

The Żejtun Philatelic Group is hosting the 15th edition of the annual philatelic exhibition entitled Il-Ġawhra Maltija: Mixja Tul Valletta from Thursday to Sunday at Sala Ġużeppina Curmi Hall, under Jesus of Nazareth Institute, Żejtun.

The exhibition will feature philatelic material and other collectables showcasing the history of the islands through treasures and buildings found in Valletta.

Philatelists will be on hand and visitors can obtain for free the fourth edition of the philatelic gazette of the group, The Melite Post.

Interest in philately in Żejtun goes back to the beginning of the 20th century, when the first philatelic group, the Malta Philatelic Society started operating from a town building in 1937. They also published a philatelic gazette. The Żejtun Philatelic Group was itself founded in 2002 and forms part of the Żejtun local council.

The group meets on the last Tuesday of every month at 7pm at the Żejtun local council premises. Each meeting is addressed by a philatelic expert or historian.

The public is invited to attend these meetings and join the group freely.

Following the official opening on Thursday at 11am, the exhibition will be open on Friday from 6 to 8pm, Saturday from 9am to noon and during the Żejt iż-Żejtun event on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Admission is free.