Announcements

SPITERI. On September 18, at Roseville Home, Attard, MARY, née Galea, of Valletta, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John, widower of Mary Rose, née Farrugia, and his partner Carmen Grech, and Mary Ann and her husband Emmanuel Falzon, grandchildren and spouses, great-grandchildren, her sister Aida and her brother Joe, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, September 20, at 2.30pm at Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to wholeheartedly thank Roseville management and carers for their complete dedication and care.

In Memoriam

BORG COSTANZI – MICHAEL. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. His family.

CASSOLA – ETHEL J. On the 12th anniversary of her death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

Seminary retreat

The Lay Fraternity of Blessed Charles de Foucauld is organising a retreat between October 6 and 8 at the Ċentru Kristu Ragħaj, the Seminary, Tal-Virtu, Rabat.

The theme will be “Not I live but Christ lives in me”. The retreat will be conducted by Fr Paul Chetcuti SJ.

One may obtain more details by phoning Doris Borg on 2143 2170 between noon and 2pm and 8pm to 8.30pm or email [email protected].

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following:

Between 10am and 1pm in Troubridge and Aldo Moro streets, Marsa.

For assistance, call 8007 2224.

BoV Philatelic Club

The Bank of Valletta Philatelic Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent in Guarda-manġia today at 6pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.