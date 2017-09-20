Advert
Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 00:01

A tale of immigration

Spazju Kreattiv is presenting a heartwarming tale of survival, travel and the displacement of families in the face of war in a performance titled A Place by the Sea.

Following a creative research process in Malta, the performance combines collected stories and interviews with Maltese residents to reveal a narrative of forced immigration that echoes the current ongoing refugee crisis.

Combining visual and physical imagery, spoken word, collected interviews and sounds, A Place by the Sea sees the performers switching between playing endangered travellers and foreboding travel agents with reassuring tones.

A Place by the Sea is being staged at the St James Cavalier theatre on Thursday and Friday at 8pm. It is rated 15+ (those under 15 can attend if accompanied by their parents/guardian). Entrance is free but one should reserve a seat on www.kreattivita.org.

