Making Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator look puny.
Artificial muscle can lift 1,000 times its own weight
An artificial muscle that lifts 1,000 times its own weight could pave the way for lifelike robots that make Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator look puny.
Scientists used a 3D printing technique to create the rubber-like synthetic muscle that expands and contracts like its biological counterpart.
Heated by a small electric current, the material was capable of expanding to nine times its normal size. In tests it demonstrated enormous strength, having a strain density - the amount of energy stored in each gram of a stretched elastic body - 15 times greater than natural muscle.
