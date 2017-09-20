Today's front pages
The top stories in Malta's newspapers
Good morning.
The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.
Times of Malta reports that a draft Bill introducing umbrella legislation on Chinese copycat drugs has been finalised and is being reviewed internally.
MaltaToday says finding a parliamentary seat is proving to be a headache for new PN leader Adrian Delia.
In-Nazzjon interviews Dr Delia, who says all appointments within the PN administration should be complete by the end of the year.
l-orizzont leads with comments by GWU General Secretary Josef Bugeja that the rights of ground handling workers will be safeguarded as they are transferred from Air Malta to a new company.
On the same story, The Malta Independent says the General Workers' Union had no knowledge of a government 'Plan B' for Air Malta.
