Swimmer rescued in Golden Bay
Double red warning flags ignored
A man was rescued by Red Cross personnel this morning after finding himself in difficulties while swimming in Golden Bay.
He had opted to go for a swim despite double red warning flags.
Rescuers sprang to action after a surfer noticed that he was in difficulty.
