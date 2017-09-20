Advert
Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Swimmer rescued in Golden Bay

Double red warning flags ignored

A man was rescued by Red Cross personnel this morning after finding himself in difficulties while swimming in Golden Bay.

He had opted to go for a swim despite double red warning flags.

Rescuers sprang to action after a surfer noticed that he was in difficulty. 

