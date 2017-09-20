Stella Maris house recommendation shows “double standards” – FAA

The demolition of a 19th century townhouse on Stella Maris Street in Sliema is set to be approved only weeks after the Planning Authority turned down the demolition of a similar townhouse just a few doors down, Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Aħjar said today, saying this was yet another proof of the PA’s inconsistency.

“The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, as official consultants to the Planning Authority requested that the application be amended to respect the protected streetscape and ensure that the valuable features of this 19th century townhouse are preserved. Without such amendments, the Superintendence insisted that the development be refused,” it said.

“The applicant ignored all the requests, persisting on tearing it down and developing it instead into a 5-storey apartment block, without having even provided adequate documentation of the building’s interior. Despite this being in direct conflict with the Superintendent’s position, the Planning Authority is recommending an approval.”

FAA said the recommendation came only a few weeks after the Planning Authority refused a similar application just a few doors down along Stella Maris Street. The decision came after hundreds of residents filed representations to the Planning Authority via an online platform launched by the eNGO.

“Clearly when under the radar, the Planning Authority’s attitude is quite different to when under the public's gaze!” it said.

The final decision will be taken by Planning Commission on October 6.