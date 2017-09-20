Advert
Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 10:17

Prime Minister has bilateral meetings in New York

Dr Muscat with Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has started a series of bilateral meetings in New York ahead of his address to the United Nations General Assembly in the coming days.

He has had meetings with the prime minister of Macedonia and the presidents of Kosovo and Guyana.

Dr Muscat is accompanied by Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Edward Zammit Lewis, and chief of staff Keith Schembri. 

The talks focused on bilateral relations and investment opportunities. The talks with Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev also included energy. 

In his meeting with Guyana President David Granger, Dr Muscat discussed Commonwealth issues and collaboration between the EU and the Caribbean. 

