Advert
Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 13:01

Over 400 witnesses in court for one case

200 waiting there at 9am this morning

Over 400 witnesses have been summoned to Court for a case currently being heard against Tony Ellul, the owner of a company called Salamander, with some 200 employees all asked to turn up at 9am this morning.

One witness said that she had been summoned to testify about the company – even though she had worked there 20 years ago.

"We were all asked for our name, surname, ID card, address and father's name. And then whether we work or worked for the company, whether it was full-time or part-time. And whether we were paid...

"We waited all that time and then were in and out within a few minutes. And most of us had to take time off for this..." she grumbled.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sliema roof caves in after crane drops...

  2. Air Malta introduces cheap fares, hives...

  3. Watch: Busuttil hands Delia the 'keys of...

  4. Delia’s obstacle course to make it to...

  5. Ryanair publishes list of cancelled...

  6. Complex casual election route looks...

  7. Would you give up your driving licence...

  8. Man charged with raping girl who sought...

  9. Stolen church items found after tip-off...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed