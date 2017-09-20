Over 400 witnesses in court for one case

Over 400 witnesses have been summoned to Court for a case currently being heard against Tony Ellul, the owner of a company called Salamander, with some 200 employees all asked to turn up at 9am this morning.

One witness said that she had been summoned to testify about the company – even though she had worked there 20 years ago.

"We were all asked for our name, surname, ID card, address and father's name. And then whether we work or worked for the company, whether it was full-time or part-time. And whether we were paid...

"We waited all that time and then were in and out within a few minutes. And most of us had to take time off for this..." she grumbled.