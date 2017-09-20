New fire-fighting vehicles commissioned
All Civil Protection Department vehicles being replaced
Five fire-fighting vehicles were commissioned by the Civil Protection Department today in a ceremony attended by Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia.
The Ranger vehicles, acquired in a €900,000 investment, have been based at Ħal Far. They have a capacity of 5,000 litres of water, far more than the fire engines they will replace.
The minister said the Civil Protection Department is in the process of replacing its fleet of some 50 vehicles over a six-year period. The average age of the vehicles is 19 years. The replacement programme started in 2014. The new vehicles will include some equipped with turn table ladders to tackle fires in high-rise buildings.
