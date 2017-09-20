New agency for foreign workers under consideration

The government is considering setting up an independent agency to facilitate the administrative process for foreigners wishing to work in Malta.

Government sources said the Cabinet is to discuss the possibility of a new body that will help process the paperwork for EU and third-country nationals planning to work on the island.

The idea was suggested by a number of gaming industry employers, as well as others in the tourism and construction sectors. “There have been requests for assistance from the state when it comes to foreigners who want to come and contribute to the economy,” the sources said.

“This could be done in various ways, and these are being considered.”

Clyde Caruana, who heads state employment agency JobsPlus, told this newspaper last month more than 20,000 foreign workers came to Malta in the past few years and helped keep the economy running. Earlier, Parliament had been told that as many as 31,000 foreign workers were in Malta.

“We have maximised the potential of the labour force through a series of measures,” said Mr Caruana, an economist.

“Over the past few years, we also attracted thousands of foreigners to augment local workers, too. Attracting them again, and in larger numbers, is a top priority now.”

Philip von Brockdorff, who heads the University of Malta’s Economics Department, said that attracting non-EU nationals was one of the main ways in which the government could try meet its need for a larger workforce. Relaxing restrictions on third-country nationals would encourage many more to move here and fill gaps in employment, Mr von Brockdorff said.

The government sources said that the option was being explored but were quick to add that many other alternatives were being discussed.

“What is clear is that if we go for attracting a large number of workers from outside the EU, facilitating their employment, say through a streamlined documentation process and a centralised jobs agency, will make the whole process easier for all those involved, including employers,” the sources remarked.

The subject was also tackled by the director general of the Malta Employers’ Association, Joe Farrugia. During a TimesTalk interview, he called for a more streamlined way to process visas and permits for foreign workers coming to Malta.