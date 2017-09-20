National bike ride tomorrow

A national bicycle ride is being held tomorrow from 8.30am.

Riders will meet at the Transport Ministry in Floriana and cycle through Blata l-Bajda, Ħamrun, Sta Venera, Attard and Mosta, from where they will head back through Lija, Birkirkara, Sta Venera and Ħamrun until they reach the ministry. The ride is expected to last around two hours. A number of Transport Malta’s electric vehicles will accompany the riders throughout the trip to ensure safety.

Anyone with a bicycle can attend. Registration is free of charge and starts at 8am, in front of the ministry. Every participant will get a free t-shirt and five lucky ones will win an electric bike worth around €1,400.

This is the 4th edition of the national bicycle ride. It is one of the initiatives being held to mark the Malta National Electromobility Platform which Transport Malta is organising to mark the European Mobility Week.

The theme for this year’s edition is “Sharing gets you Further”.