MTA's UK office wins travel trade award for second consecutive year

For the second year running,the Malta Tourism Authority's London Office has won the Travel Trade Gazette Award for the UK’s Tourist Board of the Year. This award is regarded as the most prestigious in the UK travel industry and the highlight of the industry’s calendar.

It is held each year at London’s renowned Lyceum Theatre by Travel Trade Gazette, the UK’s leading trade weekly and oldest travel industry publication in the world. No tourist board has won this award on consecutive years in recent history.

A robust judging process in two stages first saw 2,000 travel agents rate their favourite tourism authority to decide the shortlist. Shortlisted authorities then completed a thorough submission document outlining their achievements and performance in the last 12 months, which was then judged by a panel of industry experts and leading agents. Malta won this prestigious award against fellow finalists, Australia, Abu Dhabi, Mauritius, Ras Al Khaimah, South Africa, Tenerife, California and Barbados.

According to Travel Trade Gazette, "Malta Tourism Authority impressed the judges with diverse and unique marketing ideas, while demonstrating its strong relationships with multiple tour operators. It is also “trailblazing” in a number of areas such as LGBTI and its growth figures were extremely impressive”.