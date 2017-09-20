Marsa junction plans being revamped, extended

A design of the Marsa junction.

Plans for the new Marsa Addolorata cemetery junction are being revamped and extended in view of the changing requirements of road users.

"We’re now looking into extending this investment to anticipate difficulties that are expected in other nearby junctions, Roads Minister Ian Borg says in an opinion piece in Times of Malta today.

A cartoon in The Europeans.net based on EU data.

He also says studies and planning for the development of a rapid mass transport system are well under way.

"We will soon be in a position to launch technical discussions and consultations to determine the final way forward for the implementation of this long-awaited, alternative mode of travel."

Dr Borg said there was no way that the difficulties on Malta's roads could be overcome with single, one-off actions, regardless of how extensive or drastic they may be.

He was, however, encouraged by the multitude of ideas and solutions put forward by drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, residents, environmentalists, entrepreneurs, civil engineers and many other individuals genuinely interested in improving the situation.

"We are insisting that the upgrading of our transport sector must continually recognise that the infrastructural requirements of Malta’s social and economic developments are constantly changing.

"To adequately meet these requirements, we need an ongoing, multipronged commitment through short-, medium- and long-term investments," he said.

"The large-scale projects that Malta has long been debating are essential for us to catch up with the country’s development in other sectors, while providing for future requirements. However, they cannot be implemented overnight, and in the meantime, we still need to get to our destinations. The prospect of big solutions in a few years’ time will not make our commute today any easier".

He observed that by reorganising existing resources, within a few weeks the ministry and Transport Malta had started upgrading a number of major junctions to ease traffic flows and increase road safety.

Works at Lija, Qormi, Paola, Gudja and Mosta are under way, some nearing completion. In other localities, extensive maintenance in under way at Triq Bontadini in Birkirkara, Triq Birkirkara in Attard and Triq tas-Sejba, Mqabba.

Public calls have been issued to select contractors to begin the rebuilding of Triq Bormla in Żabbar, the widening of Triq Buqana at Rabat and the upgrading of part of the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass.

Plans are being finalised to ease the impact of traffic on the residents of Attard, Balzan and Birkirkara, while introducing new routes to those who currently drive through these localities to reach their destinations.

Plans also include further improvements to the public transport system, incentives to reduce the use of private cars and increased facilities for other systems that are already available.

The government, Dr Borg pointed out, is also embarking on commitments for a long-term paradigm shift in local transportation.

"Some of the existing negative environmental impacts can be mitigated through increased incentives to shift to low-emission travel."

The Ministry for Transport will thus spearhead the process for the phasing out of new petrol and diesel vehicles in the next few decades.

"The roads ahead are brimming with opportunities," Dr Borg said.