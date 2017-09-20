Man to pay higher price for continued release from custody

The prime suspect behind an armed hold-up on a Mercedes vehicle in Qormi earlier this month is to continue to enjoy his provisional freedom albeit at a higher price after a criminal court increased his bail deposit fivefold.

Tripoli-born Ismael Habesh, 46, currently also awaiting trial over the murder of Simon Grech in Marsa 12 years ago, had been released on bail following his arraignment over his alleged involvement in the Qormi hold-up.

The arrested man had been released from custody against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €9,000 in addition to being ordered to sign the bail book on a daily basis and observe a curfew.

However, the Attorney General had filed an application before the Criminal Court requesting the revocation of bail and the rearrest of Mr Habesh.

The court, presided over by Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi, rejected the request for rearrest and declared that bail was not to be revoked.

Nonetheless the court observed that, given all the circumstances of the case, the deposit of €1,000 imposed by the Magistrates’ Court was not “suitable” and was to be increased to €5,000. All other conditions of bail were to remain unaltered, the court concluded.

Mr Habesh, whose criminal record shows a number of past convictions for theft and slight bodily harm, had been taken under arrest hours after the Qormi incident when investigators were informed that the suspect had sought refuge inside a residence in Targa Gap, Mosta.

Investigations into the alleged shooting in Victory Street, Qormi revealed that three passengers inside a Mercedes had been held up at gunpoint by “foreign persons” armed with rifles who demanded €20,000 from the driver.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile.