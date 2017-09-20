Live: New PN leader Adrian Delia addressing Independence Day mass meeting
Nationalist Party Independence Day activities come to an end with a mass meeting on the Granaries this evening.
It will be the first mass meeting to be addressed by new party leader Adrian Delia, who was elected to head the PN last Saturday, following a tense election campaign.
Watch the meeting live in the video above. A report of the meeting will be given once it is concluded.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.