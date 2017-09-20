Advert
Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 20:21

Live: New PN leader Adrian Delia addressing Independence Day mass meeting

Nationalist Party Independence Day activities come to an end with a mass meeting on the Granaries this evening.

It will be the first mass meeting to be addressed by new party leader Adrian Delia, who was elected to head the PN last Saturday, following a tense election campaign.

Watch the meeting live in the video above. A report of the meeting will be given once it is concluded.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sliema roof caves in after crane drops...

  2. Air Malta introduces cheap fares, hives...

  3. Complex casual election route looks...

  4. Delia’s obstacle course to make it to...

  5. Leaving car window open among most...

  6. Ryanair publishes list of cancelled...

  7. Marlene Farrugia: The PN has sunk deeper...

  8. Man charged with raping girl who sought...

  9. Over 400 witnesses in court for one case

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed